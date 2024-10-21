RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls seat-sharing details tomorrow: Cong

October 21, 2024  14:31
The Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress will fight together
The Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress will fight together
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that the final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by tomorrow evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi Congress leader Wadettiwar said, "By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening."

Earlier today, Congress election in-charge for Maharashtra assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala refuted all reports of difference among the INDIA alliance partners in Maharashtra and said that there are no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and they are united.

"There are no differences (in Maha Vikas Aghadi). We are united. Talks are going on regarding seats, it will be resolved soon. We have a CEC meeting today," Chennithala said.

Earlier, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the objective of the alliance was to remove the corrupt government in Maharashtra.

"This is not about sacrifice, this is about national interest and Maharashtra's interest...We had indeed shown big-heartedness (during seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections) because we had to defeat enemies of the Constitution. Today, we have to remove from power, a corrupt Government in Maharashtra," he said.

On October 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections.Maharashtra has 288 Assembly seats, and the BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.As election day nears, both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations, including seat-sharing discussions.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi degree: SC upholds summons against Kejriwal
LIVE! Modi degree: SC upholds summons against Kejriwal

SC junks plea to replace 'Hindutva' with...
SC junks plea to replace 'Hindutva' with...

"This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue.

Khalistani link in CRPF school blast? Police to probe
Khalistani link in CRPF school blast? Police to probe

A purported Telegram post circulated on social media, which claimed that the blast was carried out in retaliation to the "targeting" of pro-Khalistan separatists allegedly by Indian agents.

Bengaluru gets inundated, netizens flood social media
Bengaluru gets inundated, netizens flood social media

Amid the heavy downpour in Bengaluru, residents of many flood-affected areas have taken to social media to pour out their woes ranging from waterlogging to complaining about "crumbling" infrastructure.

'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'
'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances