India's growth forecast revised due to Modi 3.0: PM





Addressing the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, he also said India has a "double AI" advantage and that when the power of 'aspirational India' and 'artificial intelligence' combines then it is natural for development to take place at a fast pace. Modi said India is a friend in times of crisis and cited how the country sent vaccines to scores of nations during the Covid pandemic.





"India does not have 'taken for granted' relations, its relations are built on trust and reliability.





"When India moves forward there is no jealousy but world feels happy about it as its progress benefits the world," the prime minister said.





"India had been a force of global growth in history but India saw slavery and was not able to take advantage of industrial revolutions. Now, this is the time of Industry 4.0. We are not enslaved anymore and are ready for it.





The country is working on building the skill-set and infrastructure needed for Industry 4.0," Modi said.





He said India is a developing country but also a rising power. "We understand the challenges of poverty and also know how to make way for progress. Our government is fast making policies, taking decisions and undertaking new reforms," he said.





India is giving hope to a world engulfed in various concerns, and is working on an unprecedented scale and speed in every field, Modi said. He said several agencies have revised India's growth forecast due to the speed of work in his government's third term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people had given a message of stability with a mandate to his government for three consecutive terms and asserted that they strengthened this expression of stability in the recent Haryana Assembly polls.