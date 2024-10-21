RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India-China reach agreement on LAC patrolling

October 21, 2024  15:12
A big statement on India on the LAC. On the agreement on patrolling at LAC, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks, an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area and this is leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."
