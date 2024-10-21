RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I earned it, Omar shows his medal

October 21, 2024  14:52
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon from Polo Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. 

"You don't need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won't regret it. Let's start running for a drug free J&K," the CM posted with a picture of him running. 

 During the inauguration ceremony, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present along with the J&K Chief Minister. This historic event marks a mesmerizing milestone for the region, promoting sports and tourism while showcasing Kashmir's stunning landscapes.
