I earned it, Omar shows his medal





"You don't need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won't regret it. Let's start running for a drug free J&K," the CM posted with a picture of him running.





During the inauguration ceremony, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present along with the J&K Chief Minister. This historic event marks a mesmerizing milestone for the region, promoting sports and tourism while showcasing Kashmir's stunning landscapes.

