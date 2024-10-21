RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains cripple Bengaluru, schools closed

October 21, 2024  10:43
Heavy rains battered Bengaluru for the past two days, throwing normal life out of gear and leading to water logging in several low-lying areas and roads. In view of the downpour, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Monday. 

 This is the second time within a week that schools are being shut owing to rains in Bengaluru. Commuters waded through the flooded roads to reach their destination. Several trees came down crashing in the city affecting vehicular movement. 

 The Indian Meteorology Department has sounded orange alert in Bengaluru for today. In a bulletin, it said, "Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts." PTI
