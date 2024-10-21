RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India from Oct 24 to 26

October 21, 2024  22:52
Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz/Courtesy X
At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to India from 24-26 October 2024 for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations, a statement by the ministry of external affairs said on Monday. 

Scholz visited India twice last year, for a bilateral State Visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023, the statement said. 

On October 25, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz will co-chair the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations. Scholz will be accompanied by senior Ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. 

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the Prime Minister and Chancellor, the statement added. 

Both leaders will hold bilateral talks to discuss enhanced security and defence cooperation, greater opportunities for the mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and collaboration in the area of emerging and strategic technologies. 

Discussions will also focus on important regional and global developments. -- ANI
