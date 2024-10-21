RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Flyer held at Kochi airport over hoax bomb threat

October 21, 2024  19:39
A view of the Cochin International Airport in Kochi/File image
A view of the Cochin International Airport in Kochi/File image
A passenger was detained on Monday at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi for allegedly raising a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, airport authorities said. 

According to the CIAL authorities, a verbal bomb threat was received from a passenger bound for Mumbai during the secondary ladder point check of the Vistara flight in the afternoon. 

The passenger had made a casual comment, "I'm carrying a live bomb," said an official communication from the CIAL. 

The passenger, identified as Vijay Mandhayan, was to board the flight from Kochi, which was scheduled to depart at 3.50 pm. 

His baggage was checked, and nothing was found suspicious, according to officials. 

"Bomb Threat Assesment Committee was formed and declared as Non Specific.The flight departed at 4.19 pm," added the officials. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff ahead of a likely...

'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

LIVE! Flyer held at Kochi airport over hoax bomb threat
LIVE! Flyer held at Kochi airport over hoax bomb threat

JK attack: Architect's wife waited for his call to end fast
JK attack: Architect's wife waited for his call to end fast

No one told them what had happened until late at night. And then too, it came through the media, the family said.

Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins
Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins

The demolition started with the removal of the roof amid tight police security, Latif told the PTI on Monday evening.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances