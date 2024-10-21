Flyer held at Kochi airport over hoax bomb threat





According to the CIAL authorities, a verbal bomb threat was received from a passenger bound for Mumbai during the secondary ladder point check of the Vistara flight in the afternoon.





The passenger had made a casual comment, "I'm carrying a live bomb," said an official communication from the CIAL.





The passenger, identified as Vijay Mandhayan, was to board the flight from Kochi, which was scheduled to depart at 3.50 pm.





His baggage was checked, and nothing was found suspicious, according to officials.





"Bomb Threat Assesment Committee was formed and declared as Non Specific.The flight departed at 4.19 pm," added the officials. -- PTI

