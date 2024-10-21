Fight not over: Baba Siddique's son dares killers

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique, on Sunday, stated that the killers of his father "turned their sight" on him but he can't be intimidated.





"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.





"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he stated on X.





Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night.





Police have so far arrested 10 persons and looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.





The motive behind the killing is yet to be identified and various angles were being investigated, including the alleged link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police had said. -- PTI