RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Can't allow sale of firecrackers: Delhi HC

October 21, 2024  21:36
File image
File image
The Delhi high court on Monday said it cannot allow the sale of firecrackers when there is already "enough" pollution in the national capital. 

The court's oral observation came while dealing with a petition by the 'Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association', a group of traders with a "permanent" licence to possess and sell crackers. 

The petitioner's counsel said the grievance of the traders was with respect to the ban on the storage of firecrackers as it was allegedly resulting in harassment. 

During the hearing, the court said it would ask authorities to seal the traders' premises being used for storage of firecrackers to ensure that there is no pilferage. 

"The state must be involved in the sealing process so that there is no pilferage," said Justice Sanjeev Narula. 

"We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city," added the judge orally. 

The petitioner's counsel said that even though no crackers were being sold by its members, soon after the ban order, the police started visiting the permanent licensees questioning why they were storing the firecrackers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff ahead of a likely...

'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

LIVE! BJP MLA's kin thrash hospital staff in UP, booked
LIVE! BJP MLA's kin thrash hospital staff in UP, booked

5 Maoists killed, plan to disrupt Maha polls foiled
5 Maoists killed, plan to disrupt Maha polls foiled

As many as 22 teams of C-60 commandos and two squads of the Central Reserve Police Force under the supervision of senior officials launched an anti-Naxal operation from two different points in the forest area, said the release.

Mamata urges docs to end fast; won't remove health secy
Mamata urges docs to end fast; won't remove health secy

Although both sides agreed on the prevailing threat culture, they differed on the underlying premises, forces, and situations that promote it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances