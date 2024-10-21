RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP MLA's kin thrash hospital staff in UP, booked

October 21, 2024  20:55
File image
File image
An FIR has been registered against four persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's brother and nephews, for allegedly manhandling staff of a private hospital in Mathura after they were denied entry to an ICU ward, the police said on Monday. 

The FIR was registered at Highway police station on the complaint of Dr Lalit Varshney, who alleged that the accused thrashed hospital staff Pratap and Satyapal, when they were stopped from entering the ICU ward on Sunday, SHO Anand Kumar Shahi said. 

The police found the allegations prima facie true after going through CCTV footage and booked MLA Rajesh Chowdhury's brother Jitendra Singh, nephews Sanjay Chowdhury and Dev Chowdhury, and one Jaswant, the SHO said. 

Accused Jaswant later submitted an application to the police from the MLA's side requesting an FIR, claiming they were attacked by the hospital staff when they went to visit the MLA's mother who was admitted there. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff ahead of a likely...

'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

LIVE! BJP MLA's kin thrash hospital staff in UP, booked
LIVE! BJP MLA's kin thrash hospital staff in UP, booked

JK attack: Architect's wife waited for his call to end fast
JK attack: Architect's wife waited for his call to end fast

No one told them what had happened until late at night. And then too, it came through the media, the family said.

Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins
Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins

The demolition started with the removal of the roof amid tight police security, Latif told the PTI on Monday evening.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances