BJP makes history with 10 crore members





The current membership drive campaign began on October 11 and will last until the end of October, followed by a scrutiny period from November 1 to 5. Members will receive certificates after donating Rs 100 and having 50 members under their assembly, according to senior BJP sources.





The current membership process emphasises physical enrollment at the Mandal level, transitioning from online membership. A workshop is also being organised today under the leadership of BJP national president JP Nadda to facilitate this active membership campaign. This effort will lead to elections at the Mandal, district, state, and national levels, culminating in the election of the national president in January.





The BJP will hold a crucial meeting at party's extension office to discuss the election of party leaders across various organisational levels today. The workshop will focus on organisational elections aimed at empowering leaders with essential tools and strategies for effective election management and strengthening the party's internal framework.





This session seeks to enhance the party's internal dynamics while assessing the progress of the ongoing BJP membership campaign and exploring strategies to engage potential members, BJP sources told ANI. Attendees will include Central Election Committee office bearers, state election office bearers, national office bearers of the BJP, state presidents, and organisation secretaries.





This diverse group will ensure comprehensive discussions and decision-making. Additionally, the BJP Minority Morcha has launched a unique "Audio Bridge" program to connect 26,000 Modi Mitra (influencers) simultaneously.





This initiative allows influencers to understand the party's vision and connect with their respective communities to boost BJP membership. This program is a collaborative effort between Modi Mitra and the Sufi Samvad's Sufi saints, BJP sources told ANI.





A letter circulated to Modi Friend (influencers) stated, "Dear Modi Friend, You're cordially invited to join the BJP membership campaign! To become a member, simply give a missed call on 8800002024 and follow the subsequent instructions. To learn more about the membership process, join our special 'Audio Bridge' program on October 7th."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday achieved a significant milestone with its membership reaching 10 crores. The party aims to surpass its previous high of 11 crore members.