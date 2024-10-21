RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam probe panel on Gorukhuti eviction submits report

October 21, 2024  19:57
File image
File image
The one-man inquiry commission of the Assam government set up to probe the eviction drive that killed two people three years ago at Gorukhuti in Darrang district submitted its report to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. 

According to an official statement, the commission headed by retired retired high court judge BD Agarwal submitted the report that comprises 319 pages and "16 key recommendations". 

"During the course of the inquiry, the Commission received 55 memorandums and 44 witnesses were cross-examined," it said. 

Upon conclusion of the inquiry, Justice Agarwal has formally submitted the inquiry report to Sarma, it added. 

The statement, however, did not share the contents or the recommendations of the report. 

During the violent eviction drive at Dhalpur villages of Gorukhuti area in Sipajhar revenue circle in September 2021, two persons were killed and several people, including police personnel, were injured. 

According to sources, the report dealt with the Settlement Rules of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 at length and elaborately discussed the "deficiencies" in it. -- PTI
