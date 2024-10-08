RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protest held against Narsinghanand in UP, dozens of demonstrators booked

October 08, 2024  23:40
Yati Narsinghanand/File image/ANI Photo
Members of the Muslim community staged a demonstration in Ghaziabad against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on Tuesday, blocking the service lane from Delhi to Ghaziabad at the UP Gate, prompting the police to register an FIR against scores of protestors. 

The police said they have filed charges against 11 named individuals, including Zakir Ali Saifi, Dilshad Ahmed, Shakeel Ansari (national vice president of World Peace Harmony), along with 60 unidentified persons under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

The protest, led by Haji Shakeel Saifi, chairman of the WPC, aimed to express their discontent against Narsinghanand for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad on September 29. 

"The protesters attempted to enter Ghaziabad from Delhi without obtaining permission. Prohibitory orders are currently in place in the district," deputy commissioner of police (Trans Hindan) Nimish Patil said. 

The demonstration featured slogans condemning Narsinghanand for comments he made during a programme organised by the Martyr Major Asharam Tyagi Sewa Sansthan at Hindi Bhavan, Lohiya Nagar. 

WPC chairman Saifi submitted a memorandum regarding the protest to ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh at the UP Gate. -- PTI
