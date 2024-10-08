RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

EVM battery strength not linked to results: Sources

October 08, 2024  22:57
File image
File image
Election Commission sources on Tuesday rejected claims by Congress leaders of alleged tampering of EVMs in some Haryana seats where machines with varying battery strength gave out different results. 

The sources were responding to claims by Congress leaders who said complaints had been received from Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat that there were electronic voting machines with 99 percent battery on which the BJP won while units with 60-70 percent battery saw the Congress win. 

"Have you understood this conspiracy? Where there was 99 percent battery in EVMs, the BJP won. Where there was less than 70 percent battery, the Congress won. If this is not a conspiracy, then what is it?" party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Tuesday. 

The EC sources explained that alkaline batteries are used in the control unit of EVMs. 

New batteries are inserted in the control unit on the day of commissioning in the presence of candidates and are sealed, they said. 

They explained that initially, the battery provides a voltage between 7.5 and 8 volts. 

Hence, the battery capacity is displayed as 99 per cent when the voltage is above 7.4, they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Haryana rout, Cong's reminder to Maha allies
LIVE! After Haryana rout, Cong's reminder to Maha allies

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana; NC-Cong wrest J-K
BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana; NC-Cong wrest J-K

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in...

BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance
BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM
NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is poised to form the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, having secured a victory in the assembly elections by securing 49 out of 90 seats on which polls were held...

Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose

Eight out of 10 ministers under the Nayab Singh Saini government faced defeat in the Haryana assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances