EVM battery strength not linked to results: Sources





The sources were responding to claims by Congress leaders who said complaints had been received from Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat that there were electronic voting machines with 99 percent battery on which the BJP won while units with 60-70 percent battery saw the Congress win.





"Have you understood this conspiracy? Where there was 99 percent battery in EVMs, the BJP won. Where there was less than 70 percent battery, the Congress won. If this is not a conspiracy, then what is it?" party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Tuesday.





The EC sources explained that alkaline batteries are used in the control unit of EVMs.





New batteries are inserted in the control unit on the day of commissioning in the presence of candidates and are sealed, they said.





They explained that initially, the battery provides a voltage between 7.5 and 8 volts.





Hence, the battery capacity is displayed as 99 per cent when the voltage is above 7.4, they said. -- PTI

