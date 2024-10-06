RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security tightened after suspected explosives found in Jammu's Gharota

October 06, 2024  09:32
File image
Jammu police tightened the security in the Gharota area of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected explosives were found in the area on Saturday night, the police said.  

According to the police, the suspected explosives were found near the ring road in Gharota earlier in the day.  

An area domination patrol by the police and Army on Ring Road Gharota found a suspicious object, possibly an explosive, the police said earlier.  

The police further said that a team of the bomb disposal squad was called to the scene and the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. 

The suspected explosives were later disposed.  

Rural Jammu SP Brijesh Sharma said, "Our joint patrolling was going on with the Army and we found a suspicious object in the Gharota area of Jammu."  

"We made a tie-up with the BDS team and we have disposed it off," he added. -- ANI                       
