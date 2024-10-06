RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hooda leaves for Delhi ahead of Haryana results

October 06, 2024  21:46
image
Ahead of Haryana poll results on October 7, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, on Sunday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party leadership.

The Congress veteran and former chief minister Hooda will have his night stay at his Delhi residence, sources said.

He is likely to meet the party's senior leadership before he returns to his Rohtak residence Monday afternoon, they said.

An aide of Hooda said that he left for Delhi from Rohtak residence in the evening.

Asked who would be the chief minister if the Congress comes to power, Hooda had Saturday reiterated that there is a laid down procedure in the party, according to which 'the opinion of the MLAs will be sought and the high command will decide'.

About party leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also reportedly being aspirants for the chief minister's post, last evening Hooda told reporters that one can have aspirations in politics but there is a procedure.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls ended on Saturday evening and the results would be declared on Tuesday. 

Haryana recorded a voting percentage of 67.90. Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state where the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled for two consecutive terms.

"We are forming the government with a comfortable majority," Hooda (77), had earlier told reporters at his Rohtak residence.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, who is considered as Hooda's bete noire, had met her party's leadership in Delhi on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly election. 

The meeting had amid reports that she was 'upset' over the party's affairs in Haryana.

Selja stayed away from the party's poll campaign in the state for the last few days and has been concentrating on her Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Last month, there were reports that Selja was disgruntled over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, with most of Hooda loyalists being rewarded.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Updates: India lose SKY, Samson in quick succession
Updates: India lose SKY, Samson in quick succession

LIVE! Durga idol placed near cemetery sparks row in UP
LIVE! Durga idol placed near cemetery sparks row in UP

Narsinghanand untraceable as more cases filed
Narsinghanand untraceable as more cases filed

As controversy raged over Yati Narsinghanand's objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, his supporters on Sunday alleged that the Dasna temple head priest is being illegally kept in detention by police, which denied the claim.

Cops should have opened fire at protesters: BJP MLA
Cops should have opened fire at protesters: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat Nand Kishore Gurjar has alleged that the crowd which had gathered on Friday night to protest against Yati Narsinghanand had pelted stones at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and...

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances