Durga idol placed near cemetery sparks row in UP

October 06, 2024  20:42
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Tension erupted in a village in Gonda on Sunday, when some people tried to install an idol of Goddess Durga near a graveyard, according to the administration.

In the wake of the incident, police detained the movement's organiser, Daya Prakash Shukla, and deployed force in the area.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said Shukla, a native of Ujjaini Jamal village, with dozens of people, reached the graveyard with a Durga idol and insisted it must be installed there.

Members of the Muslim community opposed the proposal and informed the administration.

ADM Kumar said that as the matter escalated with sloganeering by the Hindu side, police took the idol in their custody and detained Shukla.

Kotwali Dehat Police Station SHO Devendra Srivastava said a similar attempt was made two years ago at the same place, but it was thwarted.

Shukla said the land near the graveyard is registered in the name of Kali Mata and the matter is pending in the high court.

He said that on October 1, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh had ordered the District Magistrate to dispose of the case by obtaining a report from the SHO latest by October 3.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma told PTI the Sunday action by the administration had been taken in light of the probe led by her and the court's order.

"After a thorough investigation, a legal order has been passed. Today's administration's action has been taken in the light of that order. There are clear instructions from the government that under no circumstances will any statue be placed at a new place nor will a new tradition be started," she said.

The DM warned  the people against taking the law into their hands.

"If anyone tries to install the statue at a new and disputed place without permission, legal action will be taken," she said.  -- PTI
