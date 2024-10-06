RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa: Rahul

October 06, 2024  15:06
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Bharartiya Janata Party of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party's attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of India 'see through this divisive agenda'.

In a post on X, Gandhi said Goa's appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.

'Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack. The BJP is deliberately stoking communal tensions, with a former RSS leader provoking Christians and Sangh organisations calling for an economic boycott of Muslims,' the former Congress chief said.

Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels, he alleged.

'In Goa, the BJP's strategy is clear: divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations - an assault on Goa's natural and social heritage,' Gandhi said.

'BJP's attempts will not go unchallenged. The people of Goa and the whole of India see through this divisive agenda and are standing united,' he said.  -- PTI
