App fraud: Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti summoned





The Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.





As per complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app and lured people into investing money through it.





Rhea Chakraborty was also among those who promoted the app, said the officer privy to the investigation in the matter.





The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the police has sent Rhea, Bharti and her husband notices to join the probe next week, the officer said. -- PTI

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been sent notices by the Delhi police to join the probe into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud, officials said on Saturday, an official said.