RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

App fraud: Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti summoned

October 06, 2024  09:10
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty/File image
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty/File image
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been sent notices by the Delhi police to join the probe into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud, officials said on Saturday, an official said. 

The Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns. 

As per complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app and lured people into investing money through it. 

Rhea Chakraborty was also among those who promoted the app, said the officer privy to the investigation in the matter. 

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the police has sent Rhea, Bharti and her husband notices to join the probe next week, the officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja
Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances