6 held for pelting stones during Dasna protest

Six people have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a police party outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad on Friday night during a protest against priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.





Amir, Shahzad, Sazid, Shoeb and two others from Masuri have been arrested as they allegedly pelted stones at the police party which was trying to disperse the mob outside the temple, officials said on Sunday.





Police also arrested the president of Yuva Shakti Dal, Ravi Gautam, and four others on Saturday after they held a protest outside the police headquarters in Ghaziabad demanding the arrest of Narsinghanand.





Ravi Gautam, Arvind Gautam, Kapil Gautam, Hashim and Arpit have been arrested for making objectionable remarks, sources said.





Heavy police deployment had been made outside the Dasna temple following the Friday night incident.





An FIR was lodged against 150 people on the complaint of Dasna police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Bhanu at Wave City police station.





The police had issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) barring the assembly of five or more people in the district. -- PTI