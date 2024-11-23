RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong

November 23, 2024  21:28
image
The majority of exit polls were right in predicting National Democratic Alliance's victory in Maharashtra even though none of them could predict the scale of the Mahayuti's win, but most of these surveys got the Jharkhand assembly elections wrong.

Axis MyIndia, which had predicted 178-200 seats for the Mahayuti, 82-102 seats for the opposition MVA and 6-12 seats for others, came closest to the final results in Maharashtra.

The ruling alliance was likely to end up winning in over 230 constituencies in the 288-seat assembly.

In Jharkhand, while all other exit polls had predicted a victory for the NDA, Axis MyIndia predicted that the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance would manage a tally of 49-59 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and three seats for others.

This, however, comes after two of its predictions in the Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly elections were off the mark.

The agency, however, got the US election right.

In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra.

Some exit polls had also predicted a victory for the BJP in 5-7 seats out of bypolls held in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

After the reverses in the Lok Sabha election, the ruling BJP-led alliance secured its hold over the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh with its candidates winning seven out of nine seats.

The BJP retained four seats -- Ghaziabad, Khair, Majhawan and Phulpur -- and wrested Katehari and Kundarki from the Samajwadi Party while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal retained one.

The SP, which had four of these seats, retained Sishamau and Karhal.

The Election Commission has been criticising the exit polls on the manner in which they are conducted and in several past elections, they have been proved to be way off the mark.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong
LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong

How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra
How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra

The massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra indicates a tactical course correction post the Lok Sabha debacle, with factors like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's active role in the poll campaign, Ladki Bahin...

Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati
Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar on Saturday won from his traditional Baramati assembly constituency by defeating his nephew and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar by...

Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power
Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power

Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on Saturday for the second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?
Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?

Women-centric schemes could have proved a game-changer in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as both states witnessed a surge in women voters in the recently held assembly polls as well as return of the ruling alliances with a thumping...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances