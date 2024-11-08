RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Attacked, buried, yoga teacher plays dead, survives

November 08, 2024  15:51
Yoga techniques helped the victim play dead. Representational image
Yoga techniques helped the victim play dead. Representational image
A 34-year-old Yoga teacher faked her death using breathing techniques and saved herself after allegedly being assaulted, strangled and then buried by a group of people who assumed she was dead, police said on Friday. 

 Five people, including a woman identified as Bindu and her friend named Satish Reddy who runs a detective agency in Bengaluru, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. 

 "Bindu suspected her husband of having an affair with the Yoga teacher and asked Reddy to keep a tab on the woman and her proximity to him. As part of the plan, Reddy allegedly befriended the victim some three months ago on the pretext of taking Yoga classes from her and during this period, he managed to gain her confidence," a police official said. 

 In her complaint, the victim alleged that on the pretext of showing some places around the city on October 23, he came to her house near Dibburahalli and took her in a car in which three other men were also present. She alleged that they took her to a secluded spot on the outskirts of the city and allegedly stripped and assaulted her. According to her, she was thrashed, threatened and strangled using a cable.

She claimed that she played along, pretended to be unconscious and faked her death using breathing techniques. "Assuming the woman died, the accused allegedly dug a pit and covered her body with thin layers of soil because they were in a hurry and feared to be caught. But before leaving, they took away all her gold jewellery," a senior police officer said. She claimed that she later managed to wriggle out of the pit and with the help of some villagers, got clothes and managed to reach the police station to file a complaint, he said. 

 The woman was sent for a medical examination as per procedure and admitted to a hospital. "Based on the complaint, we registered a case under sections of kidnapping, attempt to murder and other appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Based on the investigation, we arrested five people, including Reddy and Bindu, on November 6," the officer said.

 The vehicle in which the victim was kidnapped was allegedly stolen from Bengaluru, police said, adding, the victim's jewellery has also been recovered with the arrests.

 "We are trying to verify all the claims made by the victim. There were also some online money transactions between Bindu and the associates and we are investigating the money trail also," he added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Attacked, buried, yoga teacher plays dead, survives
LIVE! Attacked, buried, yoga teacher plays dead, survives

New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC
New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a fresh bench and overruled the 1967 judgment that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created...

Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'
Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof

A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satpal Satti on Friday claimed the...

UP farmer finds swords, rifles used in 1857 rebellion
UP farmer finds swords, rifles used in 1857 rebellion

A host of weapons, possibly used during the rebellion of 1857, was found by a farmer while working in his field in the district, an official said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances