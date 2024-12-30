RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PSLV-C60 launched with SpaDeX, payloads

December 30, 2024  22:55
ISRO launches launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX/Image courtesy ISRO
ISRO launches launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX/Image courtesy ISRO
In a significant milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.  

ISRO's year-end mission is historic as it seeks the rare feat of docking or merging or joining together two satellites in space. 

The project has been named "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX).  

The first stage performance is normal.  

SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV. 

The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit.  

The technological challenge has been mastered only by a few countries and the indigenous technology used for this mission is called the "Bharatiya Docking System".  

"The success of this mission is vital for India's future space ambitions," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh had said earlier.  

Docking technology is key for long-term missions like "Chandrayaan-4" and the planned Indian space station. It is also crucial for the eventual manned "Gaganyaan" mission. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations
LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations

How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!

When you are defending to save a game, a loose delivery comes along and you suddenly opt to play an attacking shot, you are unlikely to hit as well as if you were playing your naturally aggressive game all along. First Pant, then...

Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again.'

'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.''The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest
At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances