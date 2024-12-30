Now, 3-year-old girl trapped in borewell





Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal explained that the construction of a tunnel to reach the girl has faced increased challenges due to the rocky terrain of the tunnel route.





Additionally, the significant temperature difference between the top and bottom of the tunnel is posing difficulties. "We are building the tunnel...the challenge has increased because the tunnel route is rocky...there is a huge difference in temperature at the top and bottom...all options are being considered and discussed...the best equipment has been made available..," she said.





Efforts to rescue a three-year-old girl trapped in a borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli have been severely hampered by intermittent rainfall since Thursday night. The ongoing rain has made the surrounding soil slippery and complicated critical operations, including welding and lowering the casing pipe.

The rescue operation to save a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Kiratpura village on December 23, has been ramped up, with the District Collector assuring that all possible options are currently being explored and deliberated.