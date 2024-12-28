Mauritius to fly flags at half-mast to honour Dr Singh

Mauritius has announced that its national flag will fly at half-mast at all government offices and institutions till sunset on Saturday as a mark of respect to India's former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.





In a note, Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's office also urged the private sector to fly the flags at half-mast.





Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful travelled to Delhi and paid respects to the former prime minister.





"Following the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the public is hereby informed that the Mauritius Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings until sunset today Saturday, the day of his funeral," the Mauritius prime minister's office said.





"An appeal is also made to the private sector for all flags to be flown at half-mast," it said in the note.





India's relations with several key countries, including Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Singh's prime ministership. -- PTI