Mahua Moitra's emotional note to Dr Singh

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra penned a heartfelt note, expressing grief over the passing away of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Moitra thanked the former Prime Minister for showing that true greatness is rooted in nobility, integrity, and tolerance. In a social media post on X, Moitra wrote, "Farewell, Dr.Singh. And thank you. For exemplifying that nobility, integrity and tolerance are the essential virtues of a great man. No matter who, no matter what."