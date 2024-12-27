RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahua Moitra's emotional note to Dr Singh

December 27, 2024  10:04
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra penned a heartfelt note, expressing grief over the passing away of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Moitra thanked the former Prime Minister for showing that true greatness is rooted in nobility, integrity, and tolerance. In a social media post on X, Moitra wrote, "Farewell, Dr.Singh. And thank you. For exemplifying that nobility, integrity and tolerance are the essential virtues of a great man. No matter who, no matter what."
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

He drew the roadmap of India's economic reform, unshackled it from the licence raj and pulled it back from the brink when even its gold reserve was pledged.

Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, had to literally face a trial-by-fire to ensure widespread acceptance of his path-breaking Union Budget of 1991 that saw the nation rise from its darkest financial crises.

