China lauds Manmohan for Sino-India ties

December 27, 2024  15:52
China on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh saying that he made a positive contribution to the development of India-China relations recalling key agreements signed between the two countries during his tenure to address the vexed boundary issue.

Singh was a senior politician and renowned economist of India and had made a positive contribution to the development of India-China relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing replying to a question on Singh's legacy to the improvement of the ties between the two countries. 

When he was prime minister, China and India announced the establishment of the strategic cooperative partnership for peace and prosperity and reached an agreement on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the India-China boundary question, Mao said. 

China expresses deep condolences on his passing and extends its sympathy to the Indian government and people and Singh's family, she said.
