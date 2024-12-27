RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


A Pak village mourns Manmohan's death

December 27, 2024  22:08
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin pays last respects to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh/ANI Photo
"The entire village is in mourning. We feel that someone from our family has died today," Altaf Hussain told PTI as a group of local residents held a meeting to condole the death of village boy Manmohan who became prime minister next door. 

Hussain is a teacher at the same school in Gah village where Manmohan Singh studied up to class 4. 

His father Gurmukh Singh was a cloth merchant and his mother Amrat Kaur a homemaker. 

His friends called him 'Mohna'. The village lies about 100 km southwest of capital Islamabad and was part of Jhelum district when Singh was born. 

But it was included in Chakwal when it was made a district in 1986. 

Surrounded by lush green fields, the place can be reached from M-2 motorway linking Islamabad to Lahore, as well as from Chakwal city. 

The former prime minister died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday night. 

He was 92. 

Raja Ashiq Ali, nephew of Raja Muhammad Ali, a schoolmate who travelled to Delhi in 2008 to meet him, addressed the meeting. 

"All these villagers are deeply moved' They were eager to attend his last rites in India but it is not possible. So they are here to mourn," he said. 

Singh's rise brought to spotlight his forgotten ancestral village, surrounded by lush fields. -- PTI
