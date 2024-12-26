RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

December 26, 2024  22:31
image
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday evening. 

He was 92. 

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated, sources said.

They said the condition of Singh was critical.He was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said. 

In a post on X, the NSUI said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. His legacy of economic reform, visionary leadership, and transformative contributions to education in India will continue to inspire generations to come." 

"Your reforms for education have paved the way for countless opportunities and will always be remembered," said the students organisation.   

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this moment of grief. Rest in peace, Sir."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

LIVE! I have lost a mentor and guide: Rahul on Manmohan
LIVE! I have lost a mentor and guide: Rahul on Manmohan

Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1

The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?

'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr
BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr

During 2023-24, while the BJP received over Rs 723 crore worth of donations from Prudent Electoral Trust, it also got over Rs 127 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust and over Rs 17 lakh from Einzigartig Electoral Trust.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances