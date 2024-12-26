Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92





He was 92.





Earlier in the day, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated, sources said.





They said the condition of Singh was critical.He was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.





In a post on X, the NSUI said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. His legacy of economic reform, visionary leadership, and transformative contributions to education in India will continue to inspire generations to come."





"Your reforms for education have paved the way for countless opportunities and will always be remembered," said the students organisation.





"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this moment of grief. Rest in peace, Sir."

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday evening.