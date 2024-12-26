RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dr Singh passed away at 9:51 pm: AIIMS

December 26, 2024  22:38
Manmohan Singh in Parliament. File pic
The AIIMS says: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM." 
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

During 2023-24, while the BJP received over Rs 723 crore worth of donations from Prudent Electoral Trust, it also got over Rs 127 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust and over Rs 17 lakh from Einzigartig Electoral Trust.

