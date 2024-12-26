A uniquely dignified gentleman: Priyanka

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets, "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified gentleman in the rough world of politics."

Reactions to Dr Singh's death.