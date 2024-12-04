RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


4000 cops on duty for Maha CM's oath ceremony

December 04, 2024  15:11
More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new chief minister scheduled here on Thursday evening, officials said. 

 The oath ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party's leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time. 

 A large number of supporters of the Mahayuti allies -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- are expected to gather at the venue to witness the ceremony. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, a BJP leader earlier said. At least 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers have been deployed for security arrangements, an official said.

 A platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and Quick Response Team (QRT), Riots Control Team, Delta, Combat teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed, he said. Senior police officers will monitor security at the event, he said. 

 Security arrangements have also been made considering the traffic congestion on roads leading to the Azad Maidan.

 More than 280 personnel of the traffic wing, including senior police officials, will ensure smooth vehicular movement, he said. Traffic has also been diverted on some routes in view of the event, the official said. As there is no parking facility at the Azad Maidan, traffic police have requested people to use public transport, specially local trains, he said. PTI
