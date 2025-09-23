Trump to address UNGA, highlight US global role

18:56





Once met with mocking laughter during his first-term address, Trump now arrives as "an avatar of a changing world order that has little use for global institutions," CNN reported.





Instead of derision, world leaders are now seeking to engage him through diplomacy and flattery, as he leverages personal ties with key leaders while challenging decades-old international frameworks.





Two conflicts Trump had vowed to resolve, in Gaza and Ukraine, remain ongoing.





He has pressed for negotiated peace, particularly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "to agree to a peace deal with Russia."





Trump continues to highlight his role in other mediation efforts, including his involvement in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which he often cites as evidence of his ability to achieve breakthroughs where past UN-led attempts fell short, as reported by CNN. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, returning to the global stage as a figure who has reshaped America's engagement with multilateral institutions, drawing both criticism and praise for his approach to world affairs.