TN: Five held in Anna University student suicide case

The deceased, a third-year student from Virudhunagar district, was found dead on the railway track near Mandaiyur on the night of September 20 by the railway police, who later recovered a suicide note from his hostel room.





The student had, in the letter, alleged sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion by five men.





Following this, the police arrested the five suspects. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on. -- PTI

