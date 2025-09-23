HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN: Five held in Anna University student suicide case

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
21:27
image
Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of the Anna University student, who jumped in front of a speeding train in Pudukottai district, the police said on Tuesday. 

The deceased, a third-year student from Virudhunagar district, was found dead on the railway track near Mandaiyur on the night of September 20 by the railway police, who later recovered a suicide note from his hostel room. 

The student had, in the letter, alleged sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion by five men. 

Following this, the police arrested the five suspects. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump
LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump

Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata
Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct
Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct

The Indian armed forces will conduct an exercise to test the capabilities of its drones and counter-drone systems. The exercise, named 'Cold Start', will involve all three services and will take place in Madhya Pradesh.

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela
Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has dropped Poonam Pandey from playing Mandodari in this year's Ramleela following opposition from several groups.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV