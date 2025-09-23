HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pinkathon set to return to Mumbai on Dec 21

Tue, 23 September 2025
18:42
File image
Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run, is set to return to Mumbai on December 21 to champion breast cancer awareness and the importance of preventive health. 

The Mumbai leg will kick off a six-city tour spanning Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi, which will take place over nine months. 

Pinkathon has on boarded Zydus Lifesciences Ltd as title sponsor this year. 

The 10th edition will offer something for everyone, from 3 km, lifelong 5 km, and 10 km community runs to ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay. 

"At Pinkathon, our mission has always been to inspire every woman to take charge of her health and fitness while building a community of strength and inclusivity," Pinkathon founder Milind Soman said. 

"With Zydus joining as Title Partner, we are amplifying this mission and urging women from all walks of life to make health a priority, integrating at least one physical activity into their daily lives, starting with running." 

Dr Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, "With the Easiest Exam campaign, we seek to empower women with the knowledge that a simple 3-minute self-examination each month can make a life-saving difference." -- PTI

