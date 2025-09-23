More than 90 flights cancelled as rain batters Kolkata

22:36





Between midnight and 7.30 pm on Tuesday, as many as 42 incoming and 49 outgoing flights were cancelled at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to incessant downpour, restricted visibility and poor weather at both Kolkata and outstation destinations, an AOCC (Airport Operations Control Centre) bulletin said.





In addition, 33 arrivals and 62 departures were delayed, while at least one flight had to be diverted, the bulletin said.





The aviation chaos mirrored the citywide disruption as Kolkata lay waterlogged under record rainfall.





At least ten people have died, out of which nine due to electrocution, officials said.





Vehicles remained stranded on arterial roads, Metro services were suspended on waterlogged stretches of the Blue Line, and thousands of commuters were left to wade through waist-deep water in several neighbourhoods. -- PTI

