Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles apprehend 9 suspected cadres, seize weapons

Tue, 23 September 2025
16:49
File image
The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, launched a series of intelligence-based joint operations in Manipur from September 15 to 21, 2025.

These coordinated efforts with Manipur police targeted several districts, including Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Chandel.

In a post shared on X, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that nine active cadres were apprehended during these operations. 

Security forces recovered 36 weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

Operations spanned across hill and valley districts, indicating a comprehensive approach to addressing security concerns.

These joint operations reflect the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Manipur.

Earlier, based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation on September 18 in the dense forested terrain of Saikhumphai, Champhai district.

On the morning of September 19, troops unearthed a concealed cache of weapons containing one Heckler and Koch G3 assault rifle, one Springfield Sniper rifle, one 60 mm Mortar Tube, along with 21 rounds of ammunition for various rifles and 13 grenades. -- ANI

