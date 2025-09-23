Former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott pays tribute to Dickie Bird

Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of his lifelong friend, Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, at the age of 92.
In a post on X, Boycott described Bird as "a truly first-rate umpire, and an excellent cricketer," highlighting his exceptional qualities both on and off the field.
On their early days at Barnsley Cricket Club, Boycott said, "When I was 15, I was taken to Barnsley Cricket Club by my Uncle Algy. I was in awe of him because every week Dickie was the star batsman and he made a half-century to get a collection."
"He was a very good technical batsmen but nerves got the better of him when he stepped up to play for YCCC and he could never quite hold down a place in the first team."
"Surprising to those that knew him well when he became a First Class umpire he was absolutely brilliant. He made light of his nerves, even channeled them into making a success of umpring," Boycott said in the post.