HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott pays tribute to Dickie Bird

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
19:17
Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott/File image
Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott/File image
Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of his lifelong friend, Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, at the age of 92. 

In a post on X, Boycott described Bird as "a truly first-rate umpire, and an excellent cricketer," highlighting his exceptional qualities both on and off the field. 

On their early days at Barnsley Cricket Club, Boycott said, "When I was 15, I was taken to Barnsley Cricket Club by my Uncle Algy. I was in awe of him because every week Dickie was the star batsman and he made a half-century to get a collection." 

"He was a very good technical batsmen but nerves got the better of him when he stepped up to play for YCCC and he could never quite hold down a place in the first team." 

"Surprising to those that knew him well when he became a First Class umpire he was absolutely brilliant. He made light of his nerves, even channeled them into making a success of umpring," Boycott said in the post.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Surat hospital's puja for Asaram triggers outrage
LIVE! Surat hospital's puja for Asaram triggers outrage

Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged
Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged

More than 750 houses and crops on over 33,000 hectares were damaged in Dharashiv district, where helicopters and boats had to be deployed to rescue stranded people, they said.

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

Let my story be a warning, says ex-banker who lost Rs 23 cr
Let my story be a warning, says ex-banker who lost Rs 23 cr

A retired banker in Delhi lost his entire life savings, amounting to Rs 23 crore, to cyber fraudsters who posed as ED and CBI officers. The victim was kept under 'digital arrest' for over a month and forced to transfer funds under duress.

Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption
Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption

A leading Chinese scientist specializing in semiconductor chips for weapon systems has been detained by anti-corruption authorities, according to his company, Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV