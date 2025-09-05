HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
09:53
image
The police have arrested a 41-year-old actor in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a prostitution racket and forcing aspiring women actors into the illegal trade, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip, a police team deployed two decoy customers who contacted the accused, identified as Anushka Moni Mohan Das.

She allegedly asked the undercover customers to meet her at a mall on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Kashimira on Wednesday, the official said.

"The team raided the premises and caught the accused red-handed accepting money from the decoy customers. We also rescued two women who are active in TV serials and Bangla cinema," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police.

A case has been registered against Das under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 143(3), which concerns human trafficking, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, PITA. The rescued women have been sent to a shelter, the official said. 

"A probe is underway to uncover the full extent of this crime and to identify if there are any other accomplices," ACP Ballal added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bikes over 350 cc may see sales rush till Sep 22
LIVE! Bikes over 350 cc may see sales rush till Sep 22

Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA
Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton says President Trump's personal relationship with Prime Minister Modi has deteriorated, potentially pushing India closer to Russia and China.

What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act
What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act

The contrast with the old Income-Tax Act is stark. The 1961 law ran into 512,000 words; the 2025 one pares that down to 259,000.Chapters have been cut from 47 to 23, while sections have reduced from 819 to 536.One of the clearest changes...

Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral
Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral

A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district. NCP claims Pawar didn't intend to stop...

Ukraine war affecting fuel prices: India tells UNGA
Ukraine war affecting fuel prices: India tells UNGA

India has voiced regret over the Ukraine conflict's 'collateral consequences', including prices of fuel, saying countries of the Global South have been left to fend for themselves, as Delhi underscored that diplomatic efforts hold the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV