How many Muslims in Nitish's first list for Bihar polls?

For the first time the ruling JD-U in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar has not fielded any Muslim for the Bihar assembly polls to be held next month. The JD-U has released its first list of 57 candidates today.
The BJP has not fielded any Muslim this time as well from its 71 candidates.
The JD-U is contesting 101 of 243 seats and will announce the second list of 44 candidates soon.
In 2020 assembly polls, the JD-U had contested 115 seats of which there were 11 Muslims candidates, but none won.
MI Khan in Patna