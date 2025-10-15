HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How many Muslims in Nitish's first list for Bihar polls?

Wed, 15 October 2025
For the first time the ruling JD-U in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar has not fielded any Muslim for the Bihar assembly polls to be held next month. The JD-U has released its first list of 57 candidates today. 

The BJP has not fielded any Muslim this time as well from its 71 candidates. 

The JD-U is contesting 101 of 243 seats and will announce the second list of 44 candidates soon.

In 2020 assembly polls, the JD-U had contested 115 seats of which there were 11 Muslims candidates, but none won.

MI Khan in Patna 

