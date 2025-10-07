Kerala Devasom suspends senior officer over Sabarimala temple gold row

20:59





B Murari Babu, currently serving as the Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad), was suspended pending an enquiry, the TDB said in a statement.





The statement said that while serving as the administrative officer at the hill shrine, Babu committed a "serious lapse" by submitting a report to the Sabarimala executive officer on July 17, 2019, wrongly terming gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols found on both sides of the shrine's entrance as copper-plated.





Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Babu denied the charges, saying the TDB has yet to seek any explanation from him.





"I had given a preliminary report at that time after seeking the temple tantri's opinion in accordance with procedures. In that report, I wrote that it was a copper plate' Why did I write like that? Because it was a copper plate. Copper was well clear in that. That's why it was directed to be plated," he claimed. -- PTI

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, on Tuesday suspended a senior official in connection with the alleged irregularities in gold plating of the temple's 'Dwarapalaka' idols.