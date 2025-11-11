HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Family of arrested doctor denies terror links

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
11:54
FSL officials at the Red Fort blast site
FSL officials at the Red Fort blast site
The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after 360 kilogram of explosives was recovered from his rented room in Faridabad on Tuesday claimed that there was no indication of the medico's involvement in terror activities. 

"It is being alleged that he is big terrorist. We have no knowledge of it. For the past five decades, there has been no case against anyone from our family," Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, told PTI at his Pulwama residence. 

Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists. "We are completely Indians and we have taken stones for India. You can verify it from anyone in the village," he said.

Asked about his brother who has been arrested, Shakil said he was a "good person". "You can ask around about him. There are allegations about his involvement in terror activities but we have not been allowed to meet him so far," he added. 

Shakil said his brother had come home to attend his sister's wedding which was scheduled to take place on Sunday but has now been cancelled. The accused doctor earlier visited Kashmir when his father had undergone a surgical procedure, Shakil said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM
LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links
Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links

Police in Faridabad continue their investigation into a suspected terror module after a large quantity of explosives was found in rented rooms. The probe is also examining potential links to a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO