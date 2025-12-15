HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin signs India-Russia military pact into law

Tue, 16 December 2025
President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into federal law a key military pact with India inked earlier this year after both houses of the Russian parliament ratified it, according to the Kremlin chancery. 

The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support (RELOS) agreement between the two countries was ratified by the State Duma (the lower house) on December 2 and by the Council of Federation (the upper house) on December 8. 

The agreement was forwarded for presidential approval to be enacted into federal law.

The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support.

As noted in the explanatory note of the Russian cabinet, the agreement will regulate not only the dispatch of troops and equipment but also their logistics.  -- PTI

