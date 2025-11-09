HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Sun, 09 November 2025
Three staffers of Saninik School, Nigolok, in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district have been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old cadet on the campus of the educational institute, a police officer said. 

On November 1, a class 7 student allegedly died by suicide on the school campus. 

Subsequently, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Ruksin Police Station. 

The three arrested staffers are Devendra Singh (42), house master of Subansiri House junior cadet wing, Kangge Darin (31), house master of Subansiri House Senior Cadet Wing and Amar Singh Thakur (51), hostel superintendent of the school. 

East Siang superintendent of police Pankaj Lamba said the arrests were made on Saturday after examining witness statements, forensic evidence and the sequence of events that led to the tragedy. 

The case has drawn statewide outrage after reports emerged that the boy had sent a message to his sister shortly before his death, alleging that he was being "tortured by seniors". 

His family alleged that the boy was subjected to severe ragging and mental harassment in the school hostel. -- PTI

