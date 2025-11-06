Microsoft To Offer In-Country Data Processing For Copilot

15:30





India is among the top four markets globally to get in-country data processing for customers' Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions available in the market by the end of 2025.





The other three countries include Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan.





'As every organisation evolves to become a Frontier Firm -- human-led, agent-operated -- trust is the foundation that powers AI transformation for governments and enterprises worldwide. Where and how data is processed and stored by AI-powered services helps further reinforce that foundation of trust,' Paul Lorimer, the corporate vice president of Office 365 Enterprise and Cloud Engineering at the company, said in a blog post.





Microsoft will start offering Microsoft 365 Copilot users the option of in-country data processing in 14 other countries by end of 2026.





Users in countries such as Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States will get this option by the end of 2026.





The offer, Lorimer said in the blog post, is to enable customers, especially in government and highly-regulated industries, to access Microsoft 365 Copilot 'with an additional option for governance, security, and regulatory compliance'.





'With in-country processing, Copilot interactions are processed, under normal operations, in data centres located within a nation's borders, giving customers greater control over their data. In-country data processing can also improve performance by reducing latency, delivering an even more responsive Copilot experience,' Lorimer said.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

