HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7 for two-day tour

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
19:25
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of his his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from November 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here said on Monday.
   
BJP's regional president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, where he will be accorded a grand welcome. 
 
From there, he will proceed by road to the Bareka Guest House and hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities.
 
On November 8, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi (Manduadih) and Khajuraho from the Varanasi Railway Station, Patel said.
 
Following the event, he is scheduled to leave for Bihar to address an election rally.
 
Preparations for the prime minister's visit and welcome have already begun, Patel added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Technical snag disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 in rush hrs
LIVE! Technical snag disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 in rush hrs

Zubeen Garg murdered in Singapore, claims Assam CM
Zubeen Garg murdered in Singapore, claims Assam CM

The CM He, however, did not share further details about the case or the kind of evidence that establishes the death as murder.

13 dead as speeding dumper rams 17 vehicles in Jaipur
13 dead as speeding dumper rams 17 vehicles in Jaipur

This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area...

'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'
'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'

For greater good, Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal
Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal

Pakistan and China are among the countries which are testing nuclear weapons, United States President Donald Trump has said to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US's own nuclear assets after a gap of over three...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO