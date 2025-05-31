HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anti-drone system deployed for Taj Mahal's security

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
09:26
image
An anti-drone system has been deployed at the Taj Mahal to enhance security around the wondrous monument, police said on Friday.
 
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed said the system has been installed within the Taj Mahal premises and is capable of disabling any drone entering the restricted airspace. 
 
Surveillance will be maintained over a 500-metre radius around the monument, and any drone detected within this range will be immediately neutralised, he said.
 
"The system is capable of disabling drones within an 8-km radius, but considering the security sensitivity of the Taj Mahal, monitoring has initially been limited to a 500-metre perimeter," Ahmed said.
 
He added that the system uses radio frequency and GPS signal jamming technology to disable drones. Once a drone is brought down, a rapid response team will reach the location to secure the device. The team will also track down the individual operating the drone.
 
Uttar Pradesh Police are among the few in the country that uses anti-drone systems for securing VIPs and vital installations. 
 
Recently, the high technology security system was put to use during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and prior to that during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January 2024. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathiser' held since Pahalgam attack
LIVE! In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathiser' held since Pahalgam attack

Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement after Throor's rebuttal
Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement after Throor's rebuttal

Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, had expressed dismay over the South American country's stance during a press conference on Thursday.

Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are "great leaders" and "they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped".

Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police
Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police

It was found that he had shared information about various warships and submarines to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative, another official said.

They Took The Tiranga Around The World
They Took The Tiranga Around The World

Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K from the Indian Navy have stamped India's name on the high seas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD