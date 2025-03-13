HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MPSC exams to be conducted in Marathi: Fadnavis

Thu, 13 March 2025
Share:
11:10
image
All competitive examinations conducted through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will be held in Marathi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Fadnavis made the announcement in the state legislative council on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar. Narvekar pointed out that some examinations related to agriculture and engineering disciplines were conducted only in English. He asked why the engineering-related exams were not being conducted in Marathi. 

Addressing the query, CM Fadnavis said, "These exams are already conducted in both Marathi and English. However, court had ruled in certain cases that some exams, particularly those related to agricultural engineering, should be conducted only in English."

"When the matter was taken to the court, a discussion was held at the government level, and it was noted that textbooks for these subjects were not available in Marathi. This was brought to the court's attention, and it accepted the argument," he said. The chief minister said efforts were underway to make Marathi textbooks available for technical subjects. 

"The state government has now decided that even if textbooks are currently unavailable, the new education policy allows us to conduct engineering courses in Marathi. Therefore, the MPSC exams which are not held in Marathi due to the lack of study material will be supported with new textbooks. A structured timeline will be set with the MPSC, and these exams will also be conducted in Marathi," he said. 

This decision is expected to benefit Marathi-speaking students who aspire to take the MPSC exams but face difficulties due to the language barrier, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Missing US student last seen with unknown man at beach
LIVE! Missing US student last seen with unknown man at beach

'Mayawati Is Afraid Of The BJP'
'Mayawati Is Afraid Of The BJP'

'She feels it will send her to jail.'

British woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel, two arrested
British woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel, two arrested

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area.

Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case
Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End
Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD