Forest department demolishes Maha BJP MLA's aide's illegally built home

Fri, 14 March 2025
Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas/File image
Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas/File image
Maharashtra's forest department on Thursday demolished a residence of Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, who faces multiple criminal cases and is considered a close aide of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, in Beed district, officials said. 

Bhosale, who faces three criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, and another under the Forest Act, has been arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 

During an investigation, it came to light that he had illegally constructed a lavish home on a piece of forest department land in the Shirur Kasar area of Beed district in central Maharashtra, around 450km from Mumbai, an official said. 

Accordingly, a forest department squad went to Shirur Kasar and demolished the house with the help of two earth movers, he said, adding police personnel were deployed in strength to maintain law and order during the action which lasted for several hours, he said. 

Before razing the house, forest department personnel took out all household items kept inside, according to the official. -- PTI

