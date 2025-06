16:53





Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share Sensex jumped 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 82,755.51. During the day, it surged 760.8 points or 0.92 per cent to 82,815.91. Similarly, the wider gauge NSE Nifty climbed 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent to 25,244.75. -- PTI

